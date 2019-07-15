Jefferson County Fair fully underway

The Jefferson County Fair got underway on Monday, with plenty of action for all involved. Pictured here is a performance by Circus Stella, which featured aerialists, acrobatics, balancing acts and trained dogs. at the fair on Monday evening. Circus Stella will have multiple shows every day this week. Plenty of other activities are going on at the fair, including tonight's truck & tractor pulls. For more photos, grab a print edition of The Spirit on Tuesday. (Photo by Matthew Triponey/The Punxsutawney Spirit)