Jefferson County Fair in full swing

The Jefferson County Fair was in full swing Monday, kicking off a week's worth of fun in the sun. (First photo) The main events on the track Monday evening were the annual mini-tractor pull (pictured) and ATV races. (Second photo) The husband and wife duo of Circus Stella, Dextre and Jana Tripp, will be performing daily at the fair. Between the two of them, they have been featured on America's Got Talent, The Today Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Pictured is Dextre juggling flaming batons while also balancing a few on his head.