Jefferson County Courthouse hosts graduation ceremony for Regional County Treatment Court

The Jefferson County Courthouse hosted a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon, as five graduates from the Regional County Treatment Court program graduated from the program and were awarded diplomas from Senior Judge Harold Woeful Jr. of Snyder County. The program lasts for 14 to 20 months and offers resources and support as opposed to long-term incarceration for individuals with drug addictive behaviors.

The five graduates from the program were Justin Meanor, Drew Stevenson, Daniel Dawson, Erica Johnson and an individual who did wish to be named. Each gave a small speech after accepting their diplomas.

The diversionary program was designed as a way to keep people who are convicted of drug charges out of prison and use other resources to help fight addiction. Some of the resources used by the program include Alcoholics Anonymous, counseling, sponsors and community service.

The program is divided into four phases, and once the phases are complete, individuals can graduate from the program.