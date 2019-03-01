Jeff Tech students check out opportunities at career fair

(First photo) Thursday was Jeff Tech’s career fair. Pictured is student Malachi Pequeen (left) from Punxsutawney and Tim Grieneisen, food sanitarian for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Pequeen was learning about a career in food safety. (Second photo) Aleenah Poole of Punxsutawney is hoping to get into photography as a career choice and was checking out the booth that Big Foot Country Multi Media Outlet had at the career fair. Pictured (from left) are Julie Squatch from the Big Foot morning show; Poole; and Michael Brennen, Big Foot sales representative. (Third photo) Pictured are several Jeff Tech students who were checking out Legacy Truck Center’s booth at the career fair (from left): Tristian Cribbs of Punxsutawney; Curtis Shoemaker of Punxsutawney; Levi Oakes of DuBois; and Mitch Boyer, parts manager, Legacy Trucking. Shoemaker and Oakes are interested in diesel mechanics, while Cribbs is interested in computer technology.