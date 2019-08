Jeff Tech Practical Nursing Class 65 recently honored its graduates, who included (front row, from left) Jessica Adams, Brianna Bojalad, Bridgette Deibler, Samantha Dinger, Alexis Hallowell, Savannah Harris, (back row) Shealynne Lengen, Rebecca Miles, Michaela Morgan, Brittanei Neubert, Allison Roudybush and Matthew Tymczyszyn.