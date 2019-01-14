Jeff Tech hosts Active Shooter Symposium

An Active Shooter Symposium was held at Jeff Tech on Monday. Those in attendance were able to spend some time with area law enforcement officers. Pictured (from left) are Chief Terry Young, Brockway Police Department; Tpr. Ron Chewning, Pennsylvania State Police Community Service officer; Chief Matt Conrad, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department; Chief Troy Bell, Reynoldsville Borough Police Department; Sgt. Sam Bartley, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; Sgt. Tammy Murray, Reynoldsville Borough Police Department; and Chief Vince Markle, Brookville Borough Police Department. For more from the symposium, see a print edition of Tuesday's Spirit. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)