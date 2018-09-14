Jack Hart Field officially dedicated

Members of Coach John “Jack” Hart’s family, friends and former players met at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Friday prior to the Jack Hart Field Ceremony to remember and reminisce about Coach Hart. They are (front row, from left): Beth Larson, niece; Cindy Hart, Coach Hart’s daughter-in-law; Gary Buffington, quarterback during the 1960-1962 season; Jim Milligan, Hart Field Committee and player in 1965; Doug Harrold, Hart Field Committee and player in 1965; Jerry Clark, Hart Field Committee and player in 1965; (second row) Pamela Isabel, niece; Kent Hart, Coach Hart’s son and player in the 1965-1967 season; Marilyn Isabel, niece; Carolyn Isabel, niece; Sherri Chambers Bell, sister of deceased players Woody and Bruce Chambers; Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter, President of the Punxsutawney Area School Board; Dick Kolodick, Hart Field Committee and player in 1964; (back row) Larry Hughes, husband of Pamela Isabel.