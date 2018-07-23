Jack Hart Field Initiative taking shape

The Jack Hart Field Initiative has completed designs for its scoreboard panel and granite monument memorializing the late Punxsy coach. The Jack Hart Field Initiative, in partnership with the Punxsutawney Athletic Foundation, has solicited financial support for the initiatives from former players who played under Coach Hart, as well as PAHS alumni who were in school during the Coach Hart years. To date, they have received 84 donations, including a check for $2,500 — the equivalent of 39 memorial contributions — from Kathy Wehrle, the widow of the late Mayor Jim “Snake” Wehrle, who played for Hart, and $500 from the Fraternal Order of the Moose. Pictured here are (front row, from left) Buck Ishman, representing the Fraternal Order of the Moose; Jim Milligan of the Jack Hart Field Initiative; Wehrle and Alan Nichol, representing PAF; (back) and Jerry Clark, Doug Harrold and Dick Kolodick of the Jack Hart Field Initiative.