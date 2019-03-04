IUP Culinary Arts holds annual cooking competition

The IUP Academy of Culinary Arts held its annual cooking competition on Saturday. (First photo) Pictured (front, from left) is the first-place team of Jakob Kettner, Chef Erin Reed, Kala Vargo, Katrina Vulgamore and (back) Blake Anderson. (Second photo) Pictured (front, from left) is the second-place team of Taylor Roy, Chef Martha Jo Rupert, Phoenix Sidman, (back) Kyle Kubicko and Avery Sytsma.