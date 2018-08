Pictured are a group of friends and colleagues who gathered to cut the ribbon for the renaming of the No. 8 Road in Punxsutawney as Wehrle Way, honoring the late former Mayor James P. "Snake" Wehrle on Thursday. Pictured cutting the ribbon are Cathy Wehrle, Snake's wife; Rooney Kunselman, his grandson; and Anthony Gould, his great-nephew.