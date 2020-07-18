It only took one: Rockets take Game 1 of Fed League semis

DUBOIS -- The DuBois Rockets saw T.J. Gornati (pictured above) and Dan Stauffer team up to pitch a four-hit shutout as the Rockets claimed a 2-0 victory over the Rossiter Miners in Game 1 of their best-of-five games Federation League semi-final series at Showers Field in DuBois on Saturday. A full write-up for Game 1 (and Sunday's Game 2) will appear in Monday's print edition of The Spirit. Game 2 is on Sunday in Rossiter at 2 p.m.