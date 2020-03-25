IRMC: Indiana County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

On Wednesday afternoon, Indiana Regional Medical Center announced in an email from Mark Richards, chief growth officer, that "we have received results back from the PA DOH and we have our first positive case in Indiana County. (The) patient has been notified, has been in self-quarantine since March 16 and has not required hospitalization. No further details are available at this time."

Clearfield County's first positive case was reported on Tuesday; Jefferson County is yet to have announced any positive cases at this time.