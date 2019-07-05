Introducing the Groundhog Fest Pedal Tractor Pull winners

(First photo) Pictured are the winners in the Groundhog Festival Pedal Tractor Pull for girls ages four and five: (from left) 1st Place, Raea Davis; 2nd Place, Keira Knittle; and 3rd Place, Amaya Knittle. (Second photo) Pictured are the winners in the Groundhog Festival Pedal Tractor Pull for girls ages six and seven: (from left) 1st Place, Maliya Yohe; 2nd Place, Anna Bishop; and 3rd Place, Olivia Shreckengost. (Third photo) Pictured are the winners in the Groundhog Festival Pedal Tractor Pull for girls ages eight and nine: (from left) 1st Place, Riley Shreckengost; 2nd Place, Ellyssa Hinds; and 3rd Place, Elizabeth LaNoce. (Fourth photo) Pictured are the winners in the Groundhog Festival Pedal Tractor Pull for boys ages four and five: (from left) 1st Place, Landen Barr; 2nd Place, C.J. Saxton; and 3rd Place, Vincent Miller. (Fifth photo) Pictured are the winners in the Groundhog Festival Pedal Tractor Pull for boys ages six and seven: (from left) 1st Place, Brylan Kunselman; 2nd Place, Cameron States; and 3rd place, Sage Saxton. (Sixth photo) Pictured are the winners in the Groundhog Festival Pedal Tractor Pull for boys ages eight and nine: (from left) 1st Place, Evan Zemrose; 2nd Place; Gresham Kupsky; and 3rd Place, Carter Eberhart.