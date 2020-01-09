An intro to Punxsy’s new council president, Bill Williams

Pictured here are newly elected Punxsutawney Borough Council President Bill Williams and his wife, Denise.

Williams had decided earlier this year that he wanted to run for one of the seats on Punxsutawney Borough Council. "I have lived in the borough for 47 years and been a volunteer firemen for 15 years, and I just decided to take the next step and get involved in the borough a little bit more," Williams said, adding that he won a seat on council in the Nov. 5, 2019, general election. Williams was then appointed to sit on the board earlier than expected when Toby Santik resigned to become Punxsutawney borough manager.

