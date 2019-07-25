Instant Classic: Grays walk off Rockets in 14

BROOKVILLE — They were scoreless through 10 — then tied at three after 11 and at four after 12 — but ultimately, the Brookville Grays walked off with a 14-inning, 5-4 win over the DuBois Rockets at McKinley Field in Brookville on Thursday to give themselves a 3-1 series lead in the Federation League semi-finals. The Grays worked the bases loaded in the bottom of the 14th, and Joe Lopez singled home Brady Caylor for the game-winning run. Caylor is pictured here crossing home plate for the walkoff run as his teammates rush to join him.

The other semi-final game on Thursday was played in DuBois and didn't last nearly as long, as the Pulaski Generals saw Corey Bookhamer pitch a complete game and drive in all four of his team's runs with a double and a triple to secure a 4-2 win and a 3-1 series lead over the Sykesville Senators.

Game 5 in both series will be played on Saturday in Reynoldsville, at the Senior Little League Field, as the Senators will host Pulaski at 2 p.m., and the Rockets will "host" Brookville at 5 p.m.