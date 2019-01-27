Inner Circle finds Little Mr., Miss Groundhog 2019

On Saturday, the Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog were crowned at the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Each of the winners, chosen from a total of 24 contestants, received a $50 Walmart gift card and a gift bag from the Weather Discovery Center. This year’s Little Miss Groundhog was Makayla Parsons, the daughter of Ashley and Ian Parsons. This year’s Little Mr. Groundhog was Brody Limerick, the son of Holly and Jeremy Limerick. Both children attend the Punxsutawney Christian School. Pictured here are Parson and Limerick with (left) Butch Prushnock and Tom Dunkel, both of the Inner Circle, as they congratulate the two winners on their accomplishment.