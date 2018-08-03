InFirst Bank's Troutville location holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

InFirst Bank’s Troutville location on Kentucky Avenue, Punxsutawney, held a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon. Pictured here at the event are (front row, from left) County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik, InFirst Vice President Connie Boiano, Board Director Donna Bruder-Smith, President/CEO Timothy Kronenwetter, Chamber of Commerce representative Roger Steele, Business Manager Desiree Stamler, bank teller Lisa Hilliard, head bank teller Kim Robins, Connie Biss (SVP sales), (back row) Chamber of Commerce representative Jim Casaday, Rep. Cris Dush, County Commissioner Jack Matson, InFirst Bank Chairman of the Board George Evans, County Commissioner Herbert Bullers Jr., InFirst Bank Director Ed Receski and Seth Conner (SVP operations).