Indoor track & field sending large group to TSTCA championships

Pictured here are the members of the Punxsutawney indoor track and field team who have qualified for this Saturday's TSTCA Championships, to be held at Edinboro University. In addition to the individual qualifiers, the girls' and boys' 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley relay teams all qualified as well. Those who qualified (with individual event qualifiers also listed in parentheses), include (front row, from left) Izzy Lester, Nikita Shumaker, Olivia Bish, Elizabeth Long, Olivia Roberts (mile and 3,000-meter), Madison Stonbraker, Abbey Stello, (second row) Rebekah Martin (shot put), Katelynn Osborn, Makena Nesbitt (60 hurdles and pole vault), Libby Gianvito, Hannah Fetterman, Ella Newcome, Amy Poole (3,000-meter), (third row) Jacob Ebel (triple jump), Aiden McLaughlin (3,000-meter), Corbin Heitzenrater, Emmet Jamieson, Eric Surkala, Tyler Elliott (60 hurdles and 400-meter) (fourth row) Bryce Horne, Jonathan Kapusta (triple jump), Owen Bartlebaugh (3,000-meter), Andrew Wehrle (800-meter) and Isaac Greenblatt. Not pictured but among the qualifiers are Laura Rittenhouse, Maeve Hanley (high jump) and Mackenzie Martin (shot put).