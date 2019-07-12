Indiana Hill bridge to reopen by Friday, July 19

Kirby Starr, PennDOT project manager, said that as advertised, the Indiana Hill detour will end on Friday, July 19, and Route 119 will be open once again. While the bridge will be open, there’s still more work to do within the box culvert, finishing the trail through the culvert and finishing the lighting. The contract doesn’t end until spring 2020, which is when they’ll mill out the road, pave the final wearing course and finish up the job.