Indiana County Coroner: Glen Campbell man killed in tractor rollover

GLEN CAMPBELL -- Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. issued a news release on Sunday morning reporting that a 68-year-old Glen Campbell man was killed in a tractor rollover at his home on Saturday.

Overman's release said that Leonard James Gardner was mowing a small field on his property along Fire Tower Road, Glen Campbell, at around 4:55 p.m. when the tractor he was operating struck a stump that was hidden by the tall grass with its right front tire, causing it to overturn and land on him.

Gardner was extricated by volunteer firefighters from Glen Campbell and Rossiter volunteer fire departments. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Overman, and the cause of death was listed as crushing injury of the chest. Jefferson County EMS and the Pennsylvania State Police also assisted at the scene.