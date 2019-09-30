Hoover, Lady Chucks win D-9 golf titles

It was a good day for the Punxsutawney girls’ golf team at the District 9 Championships, hosted by Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville, on Monday. Punxsy finished with the lowest score in the AA classification (306) to win the team title, and Brianna Hoover’s round of 89 was best by six shots in AA, making her the individual champion as well. Pictured here posing with their medals and team plaque are (from left) Lizzy Sikora, Hoover, Kierstin Riley, Maeve Hanley and Coach Brad Constantino.