Hoover honored as girls' golfs sole senior

The Punxsy girls’ golf program hosted its final home AML meet of the year on Thursday, and prior to the match, the Lady Chucks honored their one senior, Brianna Hoover. Hoover is pictured here with her parents, Todd and Peggy Hoover and (second photo) blasting her way out of the sand on the third hole during the match. Maeve Hanley and Hoover shot low rounds of 47 and 48, respectively, to lead the Lady Chucks to a five-win home sweep.

Ahead of the match, Punxsy coach Brad Constantino thanked Hoover for her time with the program during the recognition ceremony and also asked for a round of applause for each of the visiting teams' senior members: Curwensville's Tozer and Swindell; Brockway's Pisarchick, Mazie Smith, Mariah Serafini and Sara Trunzo; and Ridgway's Laney Gilmore. DuBois and Brookville were without any senior members this season.

In other Punxsy sports action on Thursday, the junior high football team bested Brookville 28-6 behind a solid all-around effort that saw the Chucks record a total of eight sacks and rush for more than 250 yards.

Friday's schedule includes two events — the junior high girls' basketball team hosting Johnsonburg (beginning at 4:15 p.m.) and the varsity football team taking on Kane in the annual Homecoming game at 7 p.m.