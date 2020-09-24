Homecoming Queen to be crowned in Barclay Square this weekend

The Homecoming Queen will be crowed at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Barclay Square. The members of the Homecoming Court include (from left) Elliott Ferrent, Ryley Casaday, Madison Barr, Izabella Martino, Elizabeth Sikora and Murphy White. Due to COVID-19, the Homecoming dance will not be held at the school as it is most years, because it is not a school-sponsored event. Instead, it will take place on Saturday at Gobbler’s Knob from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)