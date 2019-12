The weather was on the cold but dry side, which made for a successful Home for the Holidays parade and fireworks on Saturday evening in downtown Punxsutawney. Pictured is the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, riding proudly in his sleigh on the Punxsutawney Eagles No. 1231-Ladies Auxiliary-Eagle Riders float to close out the parade, which was followed by fireworks.