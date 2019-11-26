Home for the Holidays parade coming to town

Everybody loves a parade, right? It’s time to get ready and set for the official kickoff to the holiday season, as the Home for the Holidays parade will get underway at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Punxy Plaza.

Katie Laska, president of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, said this is always a special event for the entire community. She noted that Denny Fetterman and the Punxsutawney Eagles are sponsoring the parade and fireworks once again this year.

Parade day registration is from 4:30 through 5:30 p.m., and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Parade participants will receive their lineup numbers on parade day at the Punxy Plaza parking lot by Uni-Mart, and everyone must check in when they arrive.

Kids are reminded to bring their letters to Santa to the parade, as Santa’s elves will be there to collect them.

Laska said the fireworks will follow the parade, and there will be an appearance by Santa and cookies at the Eagles afterward as well.

The Rotary Club’s Lighting of the Trees in the park will also follow the parade.

Those who would still like to participate in the parade can contact the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc. at 814-913-7700, ext. 2.

Remember to dress warm and plan for the possibility of rain in case the weather has some difficulties, as the parade will go on rain or shine.

Parents are also reminded to be sure that their children don't run into the street to collect candy. Parade participants are not permitted to throw candy from their parade marching unit, vehicle or float; they may hand out candy to those along the parade route.