Hogtoberfest coming to Gobbler's Knob

Pictured are Punxsutawney Phil and his handlers, John Griffiths (left) and A.J. Dereume, of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle. They are preparing for the Hogtoberfest: Craft Beer Festival to be held this Saturday at Gobbler’s Knob. (Photo submitted)

Katie Donald, Groundhog Club executive director, said the home brew competition is a Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) sanctioned event with more than 90 entries. She noted that the winners will be announced during the event, which starts at 3 p.m. At Hogtoberfest, attendees will be able to enjoy many different beers, ciders and mead samples. Donald said there will also be food and live entertainment by Joe Pascuzzo, Cajun Norm and Coastal Remedy. Regular admission tickets are $30, and the designated driver tickets are $10 apiece. For more information, contact The Groundhog Club at 814-618-5591 or at 200 West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney.