Hidden Gem Pet Lodge cuts ribbon

A ribbon cutting was held at the Hidden Gem Pet Lodge in Reynoldsville on Saturday. The recently opened business houses dogs of all ages and sizes, as well as cats. Pictured here are Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce member Jill Martin-Rend (holding ribbon, left) and executive director Bob Cardamone (holding ribbon, right) with owner Mike Bennett as he cuts the ribbon. Behind them are friends, family and employees who came out to celebrate the occasion. The business — owned by Mike Bennett and dreamed up by his daughter, Tegan Bennett — provides the community with a doggy day care, pet lodging, grooming and training services.

The lodge features 26 rooms for dogs to be lodged, with group rooms and rooms with an outdoor area available. Separate rooms are available for big dogs, small dogs and old dogs. Rooms have air-conditioning, heating and dimmable lighting.

Three types of beds are offered to dogs, a standard pillow, an orthopedic bed or an anti-anxiety bed. Bennett said that the anti-anxiety beds are a big hit with pet owners, and many have purchased ones for their homes after seeing how it helped their pets.

Three separate day care areas were created in the facility, with dogs being grouped with similar sized dogs and a special area just for old dogs. There the dogs will be able to play both indoors and outdoors as weather permits.

Bennett said that while reservations are not required, they are appreciated to make sure that a slot is open and the needs of the dog can be met. Grooming and training services are available by appointment as well. To schedule an appointment, interested pet owners can call 814-612-2099.