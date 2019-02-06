Hero Kids Foundation presents token of appreciation to Standard Pennant

On Tuesday, John Raniowski, founder of Hero Kids Foundation, presented Standard Pennant with a plaque for its "outstanding support and commitment to the development of our Therapeutic Center." The plaque comes as Standard Pennant "enters its 100th year of excellence." Pictured receiving the plaque from Raniowski are Mark Burkett, production manager; Jenna Matthews, sales representative; and Jim Casaday, president. (Photo submitted)

Raniowski explained that the logo for the foundation came solely through Burkett and depicts a horse’s head with a shadow of a child reaching up to an adult with a star in the center. “The next thing I knew, what was a funny story of me giving him this very detailed idea of what I wanted for an image, came out to be this beautiful image that we have and have used for the past five years.”