Heavy rainfall leads to rising creeks, flooded basements, Route 119 closure

On Monday, persistent rain showers continued to hit the area after a soggy weekend, causing the Mahoning Creek to continue to rise. To put into perspective how much the Mahoning Creek went up in a 24-hour period, Spirit reporter Larry McGuire took a photo Sunday afternoon (first photo), when the creek was already higher than usual, then took another on Monday afternoon (second photo). The famous murals under the bridge give a good gauge for how much water had filled the creek.