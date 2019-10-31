Heavy-hitting Halloween rain storm leads to flooding

During the height of the rain on Thursday, many roads throughout the area were flooded, making the afternoon commute a little bit tricky. Pictured is a pickup navigating through high water on the Walston Road, Young Township.

Almost every municipality had to reschedule trick-or-treating to this evening. The prediction was for two-and-a-half inches of rain, and Jefferson County was hit hard, causing the postponement of the Halloween parades in Brookville and Punxsutawney and trick-or-treating for most municipalities.

In the Punxsutawney area, there were several roads closed due to flooding, including Route 310 at the Crawfordtown Road intersection, Altman Avenue extension and Route 119 and McCracken Road; and flooded basements on Perry Street and Beyer Avenue that were pumped out by Lindsey Fire Company and Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company; flooding on Graffius Avenue; and an incident at Altman Avenue Extension, which was cleared up by members of the Central Fire Department.

There was also a mudslide along Route 119 near Paradise Road, in addition to numerous flooded basements.