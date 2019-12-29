Hazleton, Clarion claim 2019 Carl A. Truance Holiday Classic titles

It was a great weekend at Punxsutawney Area High School for fans of high school basketball, as the Punxsutawney Area Booster Club’s 25th annual Carl A. Truance Holiday Classic was held on Friday and Saturday. Hazleton and Clarion claimed the team titles, with Punxsy’s teams finishing runner-up in each of Saturday’s finals. Pictured here are the award winners from each of the games that were played Saturday. (First photo) The girls’ award winners were (from left) Punxsy’s Sarah Weaver (Don Bishop Extra Effort Award); Hazleton’s Kyra Antolick (All-Tournament Team), Marissa Trivelpiece (Chuck Daly MVP) and Faith Grula (All-Tournament Team); and Punxsy’s Riley Presloid (All-Tournament Team). (Second photo) The boys’ award winners were (from left) Clarion’s Hunter Craddock (All-Tournament Team), Nick Frederick (All-Tournament Team) and Cal German (Chuck Daly MVP); and Punxsy’s Andrew Young (All-Tournament Team) and Andrew Wehrle (Don Bishop Extra Effort Award).