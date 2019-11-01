Halloween winners parade through Punxsy

Costumes of all kinds were on display in Punxsutawney on Friday, as the Punxsutawney Fire department held its annual Halloween parade and costume judging contest before fire department members directed traffic for the town’s trick-or-treat. The event, originally scheduled for Thursday but moved to Friday due to the dangerous storm that moved through Thursday, was a “scary good” time for all involved.

(First photo) The top two in the “cutest” category were Adelyn Story (left) donning a trolls costume, second place, and Brayleigh Brown dressed as a clown, first place.

(Second photo) In the “funniest” category, custom costumes won the day, with Landyn Belisky (left) serving as a snack machine taking second place and Chayse Belisky, dressed as a washing machine taking the top prize.

For more photos from the costume contest, grab a print edition of Saturday's Spirit. (Photos by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)