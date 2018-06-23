Hallman's no-no hurdles MLSB into winners' final

(Note: This is an abridged recap... A full story, with plenty of photos, will appear in Monday's print edition of The Spirit.)

PUNXSUTAWNEY -- You couldn't ask for a much better start to the All-Stars season than the Punxsy Minor League softball squad got out of its team on Saturday afternoon in Punxsutawney. Brinley Hallman pitched a complete-game no-hit shutout, allowing just three walks, and struck out 16 of the 18 retired outs, and the offense provided plenty of pop in a 7-0 victory to push Punxsy into Wednesday's winners' bracket final.

Brynn Hergert powered the Punxsy attack at the plate with a double, two singles and one RBI, while Hallman had a double, a single and one run batted in and Makenna Gula walked twice, doubled once and had an RBI of her own. Avary Powell reached twice -- on a hit and a walk -- to go with an RBI, and Brynn Hicks recorded one single, with Chloe Silverstein walking once and Ava Roken putting down a perfect sacrifice bunt.

Alyssa Tollini did the pitching for Brookville, allowing the seven runs on eight hits and four walks, fanning nine in the process.

Punxsy is now idle until Wednesday, where they'll play in the winners' bracket final at a site and time to be determined.