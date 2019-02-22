Guild show offers fun and surprises for young at heart

Some tales as old as time take on a modern look as the Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild presents adaptations of two literary classics: “The Fabulous Fable Factory” and “Treasure Island.” The family-friendly production will be staged at 7:30 p.m. March 1 and 2 and at 2 p.m. March 3 in the auditorium of the Punxsutawney Area Senior High School. Tickets are sold at the door. Pictured above rehearsing a scene based on a familiar tale from Aesop’s fables are (left to right) Tim Cooper, Jef Dinsmore, Kelly Wilbur, and Katelyn Dotts. (Photo courtesy of Charlotte S. Fye)