Groundhog Festival rolls on with a bang!

Staff Writer
Wednesday, July 4, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Spirit reporter Nick LaBelle captured this image of the fireworks show that wrapped up Wednesday's festivities at the Groundhog Festival in Punxsutawney. Thursday's schedule includes:

• 9 a.m. — 3-Wheel & Scooter Races registration, with the races to follow at 9:30 a.m. Oscar the Robot will be the master of ceremonies for the event.
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Punxsutawney Garden Club’s flower sale takes place near the Presbyterian church.
• Noon to 12:45 & 3 to 3:45 p.m. — Rock N Roll Pet Show
• 7:30 to 8:30 & 9 to 10 p.m. — The Main Street Cruisers

