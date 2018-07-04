Groundhog Festival rolls on with a bang!

Spirit reporter Nick LaBelle captured this image of the fireworks show that wrapped up Wednesday's festivities at the Groundhog Festival in Punxsutawney. Thursday's schedule includes:

• 9 a.m. — 3-Wheel & Scooter Races registration, with the races to follow at 9:30 a.m. Oscar the Robot will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Punxsutawney Garden Club’s flower sale takes place near the Presbyterian church.

• Noon to 12:45 & 3 to 3:45 p.m. — Rock N Roll Pet Show

• 7:30 to 8:30 & 9 to 10 p.m. — The Main Street Cruisers