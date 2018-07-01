Groundhog Festival kicks off week of festivities

The 2018 Groundhog Festival is officially underway! (First photo) The winner of the Oldest Motorized Fire Apparatus at the Punxsutawney Firefighters Parade on Saturday was the 1948 Central Fire Department American Lafrance Engine owned by Josh Wachob. (Second photo) Pictured is a 1940 Ford, owned by Bob Rhinehart, on display at the Park n Shine Cruz In at the Groundhog Festival on Sunday. See Page 12 for more photos from opening weekend of the Groundhog Festival. (Third photo) The musical talent kicked off yesterday with performances including gospel trio New Journey. New Journey began their set with the Star Spangled Banner and thanked the veterans in the audience for their service.