Groundhog Festival Committee announces suspension of 2020 plans

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival Committee has announced that it has suspended all plans for the 2020 Groundhog Festival, which was scheduled to take place at the armory this summer.

“The armory field site lease was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus,” the committee said in a release. “Therefore, all arrangements for this year are suspended until the summer of 2021. The giant canopy will remain in storage until a new site is assured. The committee is saddened that the conditions are such that those that have supported the festival for decades will have to wait until the new year. We released everyone early so they can book a different venue.”