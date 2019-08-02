Groundhog Fest Committee plans 54th event at armory

Pictured are the members of the Groundhog Festival Committee Inc. with chairman Roger Steele, along with members of REACT, VFW, Billet Electric and Rebuck’s South Side Service, who announced Friday that Groundhog Festival No. 54 will be held at the Punxsutawney National Guard Armory.

“Welcome to Groundhog Festival No. 54, to be held on the armory grounds," Roger Steele, Groundhog Festival Committee chair, said. “We have a signed contract from National Guard Armory manager Jeff Kilgore, June 27 to July 5, 2020. Our opening day is the same as always on Sunday, June 28, 2020, and there will be music on stage.”