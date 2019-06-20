Groundbreaking ceremony held for Jefferson County Courthouse World War II KIA/MIA monument

On Thursday afternoon, the Brookville Laurel Festival was all about Hometown Heroes, and to honor those heroes, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on the lawn of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Pictured throwing the first shovel of dirt for the World War II KIA/MIA monument are Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers; Zack Ankeny, representative for State Rep. Cris Dush; Bill Littlefield, American Legion Post 102 commander and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 204 commander; Karen Allgeier, Brookville Borough Council; and Deborah Pontzer from U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson’s office. The monument will be made of African granite and hold the names of those World War II veterans who were killed in action or missing in action.