Griebel Wins Regional Elks Hoop Shoot, Earns Third Trip to Nationals

On Saturday, Samantha Griebel of Punxsutawney won the Elks Regional Hoop Shoot Championship. As the state champion, representing the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, she competed against the New York and New Jersey state champions in a competition that took place at the Penn State Campus in Wilkes Barre, Pa. This was Samantha's third appearance at Regionals and will be her third trip to the national competition on April 27 in Chicago, Illinois; she took fourth place last year and won the national championship in 2016. Samantha will be competing in the 10/11-year-old girls’ division, representing Region 5 (Northeast) against 11 other competitors from around the country and U.S. territories. Anyone wanting to wish Samantha good luck can do so at the Elks web site at Elks.org/hoopshoot/greetings. They will be collected and placed in a book that will be presented to her in Chicago. (Photo submitted)