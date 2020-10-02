Gremlins scare up enough points for 49-0 win

The nearly full moon — just one day past its fullest — had a front-row seat to Friday night's football game between the Punxsy Chucks and the Karns City Gremlins. On the field, the Gremlins jumped out to a big lead, 42-0, and added one second-half score for a 49-0 victory. The Chucks showed plenty of resolve and nearly scored on their final offensive possession, but the Gremlins' defense made one last goal-line stand to preserve its shutout as the clock expired on the final quarter. Punxsy (0-4) returns to action next week against the Route 36 rival Brookville Raiders in Brookville.

For a full recap from the game, plus plenty of photos, see Saturday's edition of The Spirit.