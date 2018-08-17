Great Dayton Fair comes to a close tonight

It was a very rainy night at the Great Dayton Fair, but as the old saying goes, “The show must go on.” The penultimate night of the fair featured live music and a massive demolition derby, showcasing multiple classes and approximately 150 drivers. The roar of engines and crunch of metal could be heard throughout the fairgrounds, and the event entertained a capacity crowd. (First photo) Car #Z71 delivers the final blow to win the stock modified event. (Second photo) Car #66 put a big hit on #08 to try and take him out of the running. Tonight, the fair is scheduled to conclude with a full day of action, the Rafter Z Rodeo in the grandstand and a fireworks show.