'Grand' finish for Mesoraco keeps Miners' season alive

Jordan Mesoraco (pictured above) belted a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to pull the Rossiter Miners back from the brink of elimination and propel them to a 6-3 win over Sykesville on Thursday night in Reynoldsville. The Miners do still trail the Sens 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, with Game 5 scheduled for Friday in Rossiter.

Pete Meterko also hit a home run — a solo shot — in the fourth inning for the Miners. Isaac Stouffer pitched five frames for the Miners, with Dylan Kachmar working two scoreless in relief and earning the win.