Gov. Wolf: Phased Reopening Targeted to start May 8 in North-Central, Northwest

Harrisburg – Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday presented his detailed plan for reopening the commonwealth with a targeted May 8 start. The administration will categorize reopening into three phases: red, yellow, green. Phases will be assigned based on conditions in a county, counties or region. The administration will first study conditions in the north-central and northwest regions with a target of moving from red to yellow on May 8. Additional monitoring will take place and direction will be provided in the next week.

To decide when to move to a new phase, the administration will use Department of Health metrics and a data tool developed by Carnegie Mellon University. The red phase, which currently applies to the whole state, has the sole purpose of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 through strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business and school closures, and building safety protocols.

Red Phase: Life Sustaining Businesses Only; Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place; Schools (for in-person instruction) and Most Child Care Facilities Closed; Stay-at-Home Orders in Place; Large Gatherings Prohibited; Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only; Only Travel for Life-Sustaining Purposes Encouraged. Reiterate and reinforce safety guidance for businesses, workers, individuals, facilities, update if necessary; Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary.

As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place. The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.

Yellow: Telework Must Continue Where Feasible; Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders; Child Care Open with Worker and Building Safety Orders; Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place; Schools Remain Closed for In-Person Instruction; Stay-at-Home Restrictions Lifted in Favor of Aggressive Mitigation; Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited; In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable; Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities (such as gyms, spas), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed; Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only; Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary.

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health. While this phase will facilitate a return to a "new normal," it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Green: All Businesses Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines; Aggressive Mitigation Orders Lifted; All Individuals Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines; Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary.

Just as the administration took a measured, county-by-county approach to the stay-at-home order before expanding statewide, it said it will do the same to ease restrictions and reopen the state.