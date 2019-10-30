Good offense? Good defense? How about both?! Boys' soccer wins D-9 title, advances to States

On Wednesday evening, the skies opened up, and the rain came down, but nothing could rain on the Punxsy boys' soccer team's parade, as the Chucks won the District 9 AA championship and earned a berth at States with a 3-0 victory over the Karns City Gremlins. The team is pictured here doing the honorary pose in the very goal where they scored two first-half goals to open up a lead that would prove to be insurmountable.

Vincent Gigliotti scored Punxsy's first two goals in the first half — the first on a nice play and assist from Graham Lott and the second on a free kick from just outside the box — and Zach Reitz added an insurance goal, assisted by Gigliotti, in the second half to make it 3-0. Jacob Ebel and his defensive front did their part to keep the shutout intact.

Punxsy will play next in the PIAA Championships next week (site, time and team to be determined).