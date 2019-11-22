Going Green(blatt): Alec bound for Maryland Eastern Shore

Punxsutawney senior Alec Greenblatt made official a commitment to play Division I baseball at the collegiate level on Friday, joined by his family and PAHS administrators as he signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore after his graduation this year. Punxsy baseball head coach Mike Dickey said he’s proud of Greenblatt, as he’s been working hard for a long time, and that he’s looking forward to handing him the ball this year and sending him out on a positive note to follow up on a great season last year. Alec’s father, Josh, said he’s very excited to have Alec play at the next level, as it’s been a dream of his since he started to play baseball. He also said they’re thankful for all those who worked with Alec over the years, including Ryan Sloniger and John Matthews, who put in their time and effort and served as role models. Pictured here at the signing are Alec (front, center) with his parents Mandy (left) and Josh (right). Standing behind them are (from left) PAHS principal Jeff Long; Alec’s brothers Isaac, Jonas and Jaden; Coach Dickey; and PAHS athletic director Randy Reitz.