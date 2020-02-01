Gobbler's Knob Got Talent finalists selected

Gobbler's Knob Got Talent got underway at Punxsutawney Area Community Center's Jackson Theater on Saturday afternoon, and two finalists were chosen by judges Ben Hughes, Dave Gigliotti and Jon Johnston to perform before the crowd at Gobbler's Knob early Sunday morning, with a $500 grand prize to the winner on the line. The finalists were Chris Bohinski of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Olivia Seibel of Punxsutawney. Pictured are (from left) Emcee Dan McGinley, Seibel, Bohinski and judges Dave Gigliotti and Jon Johnston. (Photo by Amy Jo Parente of The Spirit)