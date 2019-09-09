Girls' tennis team honors seniors

Prior to their home match against Indiana on Monday afternoon, the Punxsutawney Area High School girls' tennis team held a special ceremony to recognize its seven senior members. Pictured here (front row, from left) with their family members are Elizabeth Stello, the daughter of Chris and Lynne Stello; Julia Smoker, the daughter of Niki Smoker; Taegan Ludwig, the daughter of Dan and Tessa Ludwig; Madi Lorelli, the daughter of Traci and Rich Lorelli; Abby Gigliotti, the daughter of Brad and Lori Gigliotti; Camden Emhoff, the daughter of Michael and Michele Emhoff; and Allie Doverspike, the daughter of Edy and Eric Doverspike. The Lady Chucks went on to pick up a 4-3 win over Indiana. For individual photos of each player in action and a recap, grab a print edition of The Spirit on Tuesday.