Girls' tennis team honors seniors

Staff Writer
Monday, September 9, 2019
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Prior to their home match against Indiana on Monday afternoon, the Punxsutawney Area High School girls' tennis team held a special ceremony to recognize its seven senior members. Pictured here (front row, from left) with their family members are Elizabeth Stello, the daughter of Chris and Lynne Stello; Julia Smoker, the daughter of Niki Smoker; Taegan Ludwig, the daughter of Dan and Tessa Ludwig; Madi Lorelli, the daughter of Traci and Rich Lorelli; Abby Gigliotti, the daughter of Brad and Lori Gigliotti; Camden Emhoff, the daughter of Michael and Michele Emhoff; and Allie Doverspike, the daughter of Edy and Eric Doverspike. The Lady Chucks went on to pick up a 4-3 win over Indiana. For individual photos of each player in action and a recap, grab a print edition of The Spirit on Tuesday.

