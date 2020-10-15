Girls' tennis sees two teams make semis

The District 9 Girls' Tennis Doubles Championships got underway at Clearfield early Thursday morning, and the Lady Chucks' two teams — the first consisting of Chloe Presloid and Jadyn McMahan and the second of Allie Meko and Kendal Johnston — had themselves a solid day, with each making it to the semi-finals.

Each team won its first two matches in the first and second rounds before an all-Punxsy-vs.-St. Marys semi-finals round. Both semi-final matches were close, but the two teams from St. Marys eked out straight-set wins to advance, and the team consisting of Lilia Lion and Brooke Henry won the championship to advance to states.

For a full recap from Districts, see Friday's print edition of The Spirit.