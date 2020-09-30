Girls' tennis honors senior members

On Wednesday afternoon — in a match against Brockway rescheduled from Tuesday — the Punxsy girls' tennis team honored its three senior members with a ceremony ahead of the match. Pictured here are Punxsy's seniors, along with their parents (from left): Jadyn McMahan, the daughter of Mike and Sherri McMahan; Kendal Johnston, the daughter of Troy and Jada Johnston; and Allie Meko, the daughter of Dawn and Bill Meko. (Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)